Love Letters At The Brumder

×

×

Okay. I'll admit it. I like romance. Not cheap harlequin stuff or over bloated Shakespearian stuff. . . it's actually very, very difficult to get perfectly right. Spiral came close with Butterflies Are Free . It's interesting to note that in nearly a decade of covering theatre the only truly convincing stage kiss I can ever remember seeing was in a warehouse show. (For the record, that was Brian Rott and Megan Kaminski in a Quasi Mondo show . . . although what those two characters had wasn't exactly love per se . . . )

In any case . . . given how passionate and intense a human emotion love is, it's surprising it doesn't quite make it to the stage all that often. This Valentine's Day season, Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. The epistolary romance that plays out in alternating correspondences will feature the stage talents of Jim Iaquinta and Lori Minneti. The performance space has its own kind of romance to it . . .

Milwaukee Entertainment Group's staging of Love Letters runs February 6th - 17th at the Brumder Mansion. For more information and ticket reservations, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.