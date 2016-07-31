Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Sunset

Several years back, Nora and Delia Ephron wrote a stage adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book Love, Loss, and What I Wore. It’s a series of 28 stories about women told from their own perspectives. It’s a diverse group of characters. There’s a vixen, a gang member from Chicago, a cancer patient and a mature woman talking about her past.

Late next month, The Sunset Playhouse stages a reading of the script for studio theater. The cast features Inge Adams, Carol Dolphin, Kay Esposito, Susan Loveridge and Jeanne Troglia.

Sunset Playhouse’s staged reading of Love, Loss, and What I Wore runs Aug. 26-27 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.