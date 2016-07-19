Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’

× Expand Photo by Laura Heise

Marriage in the 19th century had a vastly different meaning that it does in the 21st century, but certain themes are timeless: commitment, love, a life together. In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do! , we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender matchups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matters.

Set in 1898 over the course of 50 years, I Do! I Do! succeeds given the simplicity of its set, the innocent charm of the times and the honest intimacy of its two characters, Michael and Agnes. Written by the team who would go on to write The Fantasticks , Acacia continues to raise the bar on its productions with stellar acting and director Janet Bouman Peterson’s vision to let a simple story effortlessly present itself. Less is so very much more here—and welcomed.

We know we’re in for a wonderful production as Michael and Agnes convey a cute, rarely seen nervousness in the six-minute opening number, “Goodnight.” It’s their wedding night, and they’re both equally excited and ignorant as to what to do. Fast forward through Act One and they now have two children, a household of servants and a famous writer in Michael (who has developed a wandering eye).

What make this production so delightful are the two actors playing Michael and Agnes. Tim Rebers and Susan Wiedmeyer work so well together, we’d think they actually were a couple (Tim’s wife Maggie Rebers is just upstage playing dual piano opposite Daniel Moldenhauer). Both actors just came off of Skylight’s The Pirates of Penzance in smaller roles. Now as leads, they admirably hold the stage—and our attention—throughout the two-hour, 10-minute production. Both have a sense of good comic timing (the peaks in the relationship) as well as dealing with marital strife (the valleys).

As the couple say in their vows, “…together forever. Forever together…” There’s still a nice ring to that. Even today.

Through July 24 at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, Mequon. For tickets call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.