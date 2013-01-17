Lumberjacks In Love In Elm Grove

×

The writing team of Fred Alley and James Kaplan has produced some really memorable musicals that fit into a surprisingly durable niche audience. Wisconsin-based musicals that play on local culture end up having kind of an odd fascination that has met with success around the country in various places. The duo's biggest hit was Guys On Ice. . . which continues to get produced quite frequently.

The latest local production of an Alley/Kaplan show is Sunset Playhouse's production of Lumberjacks in Love.

The story of a mail order bride coming to the all-male Haywire Lumber Camp in Northern Wisconsin was first staged in 1996 at the American Folklore Theatre. The show makes it to Elm Grove's Sunset Playhouse just in time for the winter warming weeks surrounding Valentine's Day.

Sunset Playhouse's production of Lumberjacks In Love runs January 17th through February 17th. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430.