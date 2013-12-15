Lunch Hour With Soulstice

×

Soulstice Theatre closed out the year with a reader's theatre staging of Lunch Hour--an '80s comedy by Jean Kerr. Director Mark Flagg put together a really sharp ensemble for the reading. Though it's clearly an ensemble comedy, much of the story rests quite squarely on the shoulders of Oliver DeVreck--a marriage counselor who has had a book published. He was played here by Nate Press in good comedic form. Press manages to find an interesting way into the comedy of a script that makes for a pleasantly idiosyncratic performance. The character here is a marriage counselor not entirely aware that he is at all upset with his wife.

His wife was played by Amie Lynn Losie, who brings a great deal of stage experience to any role. Losie has a kind for familiarity with the stage that feels right at home even in a staged reading like this. The character is something less than pleasant, but there are elements that absolutely MUST come across as being sympathetic. Losie managed that balance quite well while maintaining a firm grip on the comedy.

Gretchen Mahkorn played Carrie--a young woman who finds her husband having an affair with the marriage counselor's wife. The character has got a lot of youthful energy rushing around. Conversation runs between extremes without a whole lot of warning, but it's all connected so it's not like she's psychotic or anything. Just very, very vulnerable. Mahkhorn did a really good job of seeming pleasantly quirky without coming across as a complete psychological mess. It's nice to see Mahkor ndoing straight comedy like this. The comedy provides a solid background for the romantic end of things that develop between her and the therapist. Press and Mahkorn do a charming job of delivering the tenderness of that connection between the characters even though this is clearly just a reading.

David Rothrock made a fun appearance here as the landlord of the beachfront home that the play takes place in. Rothrock has been remarkably memorable in dramatic roles--most notably Red Light Winter with Youngblood. Here he has proven he's capable of being equally dynamic in a comic role.

Even in the context of a reading, the role of Carrie's husband isn't an easy one to slide into. He has to appear right towards the end of the play and instantly make an impression as a signifciant factor in the play's resolution without being given a whole lot to do. James J Gallagher has a sharp enough sense of humor to make the role work . . . even in a reading.

Soulstice Theatre's Lunch Hour reader's theatre fundraiser ran for two performances only. Their next show is Woody Allen's God, which runs January 23rd - February 8th. For information, visit Soulstice online.