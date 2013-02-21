More About Lysistrata

×

I've kind of been hoping for this for a little while. Fools For Tragedy recently announced a little bit more information about its upcoming production of Lysistrata. The ancient Greek play by Aristophanes has been translated by Ian Johnston, who was responsible for the Fools' translation of Medea that was staged at the Villa Terrace to such beautiful effect. It's a modern adaptation by Jordan Gwiazowski with "a strong female perspective" provided by Amanda Carson. "The setting is ancient Greece--the time is now" states the press release. Interesting.

The design crew includes hair and make-up by Cheryl andLaura Holterman, prop design by Andrew Parchman and "Existential Questioning," by Peter Smith. (okay.) What I'd been sort of hoping for, though is Jennifer Gaul to show-up in a prominent role. Gaul has shown really impressive talent around the edges of so many productions. And Lysistrata is giving her the opportunity to take center stage as the title character--a young woman who inspires a rather unique protest against a pointless war.

The show runs March 14th through 23rd at Carte Blanche Studios. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.