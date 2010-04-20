"M" At UWM

×

The Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre continues its mission to unite the various cultures that the city consists of through art this week as it presents M—A Collection of Mothers. The show, which debuted last year, makes it to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. This latest incarnation of the show makes it to UWM’s Union Ballroom West tonight as a combination theatre show and art exhibition. Through a series spoken word pieces, dance and live a cappella, the show explores the nature of motherhood in a number of different forms. A late mother pays spiritual visit to her daughter at various stages of maturity. A mother takes the life of her child only to be haunted by its voice. The show has some really powerful moments.

The show’s cast includes Dasha Kelly, Biba, Yvette Mitchell, Chastity Washington, Christopher Miller, Diane Znamierowski, Justin Sparapani, Temple Butler, Mary Griffin, Nathaniel Haack, Eric Jefferson, Rhonda Nordstrom and Virgillette Adams

Tonight’s performance of M—A Collection of Mothers starts at 8pm. Tickets are $10 or free for UWM students. Seating is limited and will be given out on a first come-first served basis.