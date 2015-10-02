There was Space: 1999. There was Camelot 3000 . There was...uh... Transylvania 6-5000. Now UWM Theatre brings us Macbeth 2020. Actually, it’s just Macbeth, but the promotional copy for UWM Theatre’s staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy firmly grounds it in the year 2020. So I guess 2020 investigates...a doomed Scottish nobleman. Set nearly a full millennium after the reign of the historic figure Shakespeare was sensationalizing in the tragedy has great potential, particularly in the intimate studio space UWM will be using for the production. It’ll be interesting to see what director Raeleen McMillion conjures-up for the second production of the tragedy to be seen in Milwaukee this month. (The Boozy Bard staging of the tragedy takes place at the Best Place next week.)

UWM Theatre’s production of Macbeth runs Oct. 21 - 25 at Kenilworth Five-0-Eight on 1915 E. Kenilworth Ave. For ticket reservations, visit UWM online.