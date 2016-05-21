Macbeth In Lake Park with Red Lion

There’s this Macbeth that’s being staged next month by a new theater company. Looking over the cast list, the only name I recognized...wasn’t in the cast. Director/Producer Alison Pogorelc? Her I know. Her work I’m familiar with. The rest of the names are completely unknown to me insofar as I can remember. Then I watched the promo video and I found out why. Even the oldest people in the cast were in grade school when I started writing theater reviews. According to Pagorelc: “Our cast and crew ranges from 15 to 19.” Welcome to Red Lion Theatre Company: a new company of the very, very young that claims no attachment to any outside group. This is enterprising indie theater looking to render classic drama with emerging local stage talent. This is very, very cool. We need more projects like Red Lion.

Red Lion’s Free outdoor production of Macbeth runs for two performances only Jun 3 and 4 at Lake Park. For more information, visit Red Lion online.