Macbeth With Optimist

It’s raining just a few days before the new year and the whole world seems slightly confused. It’s winter in Milwaukee. Optimist Theatre recently sent out a press release on its upcoming winter fundraiser party. Here they’re celebrating an upcoming Shakespeare in the Park production of Macbeth that they’re hoping to do this coming June. The juxtaposition of the two names is kind of cute. (Macbeth with the Optimist. . . . calls to mind a kind of strange dialogue . . . “Cheer up, Macbeth. How bad could it be?”) They’ve got Tom Reed cast as Macbeth with Marti Gobel as Lady Macbeth and James Pickering as Duncan. Very powerful trio of Equity actors there . . .

In hopes of raising money for the Free Shakespeare in the Park that they want to do for June, they’re hosting their third annual winter party on Saturday, February 4th at Alverno College’s The Teaching, Learning and Technology Center on 3900 South 43rd Street in Milwaukee.

The party is being dubbed Something Wicked This Way Comes. There will be Tarot. There will be talk of personal auras. There will be a numerologist . . . but there will also be snacks and music and a juggler. All of this and the opportunity to help bring Free Shakespeare to the park costs $35.

Tickets to the party can be ordered in advance with the Optimist online.