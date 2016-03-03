Mad Hatter Tea at Charles Allis this weekend

Lewis Carroll’s adventures of Alice in Wonderland and through the looking glass are decidedly strange and whimsical affairs that involve a very strange state of mind and sense of humor. Read as a whole one gets the impression of a very feverishly irreverent mind. It’s a fascinating place to visit, but one wouldn’t want to spend too much time there.

Local Milwaukee actors attempt to recreate the strange energy of Lewis Carroll’s work for the benefit of the Charles Allis Art Museum this weekend as the space plays host to another Mad Hatter Tea Party. There’s live music. There are guided tours of the museum. There are light refreshments and, of course, tea. Previous guests at the event have included the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat and more. Hang out with some truly a few talented actors playing fascinating characters and support an iconic East Side art museum at the same time.

Charles Allis’ Mad Hatter Tea Party starts at 3:00 p.m. pm on Mar. 5. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.