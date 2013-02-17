Mad Hatter Tea Party at the Charles Allis

×

The Charles Allis Art Museum has more than a hint of Lewis Carroll about it for various reasons. In the right frame of mind, the place can feel very darkly whimsical in all the right ways. And harnessed in just the right way, it can be pleasantly darkly whimsical as witnessed in Fools For Tragedy's recent production of Medea that was staged there.

For one afternoon only, the place openly embraces its Lewis Carroll-ness this coming March 9th. From 3pm - 5pm, attendees can sample teas, sandwiches and various sweets including cupcakes from the Milwaukee cupcake company. Join actors in costume as the Mad Hatter, the March Hair (that's Michael Keiley above,) the Red Queen and more. Sounds like fun.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children. The Charles Allis Art Museum is located on 1801 North Prospect Avenue. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-8295.