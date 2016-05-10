Magical Comedy Slumber with Danceworks and Chant Claire Chamber Choir

It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the idea in depth in a comic story featuring a knight, a dragon and various other trappings of the traditional European fairy tales that have inspired so much epic pop fantasy.

Powell’s comic story comes to the stage this month courtesy of Danceworks Performance Company in collaboration with the Chant Claire Chamber Choir. Join the unfortunate princess on her quest as she encounters skewed mutations of traditional fairy tale tropes on a magical journey. This is one of those shows that pops-up for an all-too-brief single weekend. One chance to catch it before it falls into the slumber of local theater history.

Danceworks’ The Quest runs May 12 - 15 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations and more information, visit Next Act online.