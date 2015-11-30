Mahalia Musical at Healing Arts Center

This weekend Lights Camera Soul presents Mahalia: The Gospel Musical. Michaela Usher plays the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson. The triumphant journey of the legendary singer is explored in an intimate, little three-person Tom Stolz musical that covers the singer’s life through much of the twentieth century.

Director of Choral Activities at Bethel C.M.E. Church, Usher has performed everything from Handel to Billie Holiday. What does she sound like performing as Mahalia? L.C.S. posted a video snippet of her performing Jackson on Facebook. Not much to gauge a full performance by, but judging from what’s presented here, she sounds good.

Lights Camera Soul’s production of Mahalia: The Gospel Musical runs for two performances only Dec. 4 and 5 at Body & Soul Healing Arts Center on 3617 N. 48th St. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.