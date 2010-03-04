Malcom X Meets Martin Luther King Tonight

×

×

At the center of their beliefs, two legendary activists from the ‘60’s held very similar beliefs. For Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the philosophies on how to attain racial equality culd not have been that much different. Both men were very accomplished intellectuals from the same era. So what would’ve happened if the two men were to discuss matters? Playwright Jeff Stetson explores the idea in The Meeting. This weekend only, a Hansberry-Sands staging of the drama directed by Willie Abney will be presented at the Wisconsin African American Women’s Center.

A one-act, two-person social drama presented as a debate between two diverging philosophies works best in an intimate setting and with the kind of experience Abney has, this could be a very provocative show.

The Meeting runs March 4-7th in the Terrace Room at the Wisconsin African American Women’s Center on 3020 West Vliet Street. A talkback follows the March 5th performance. A reception follows Sunday’s performance and precedes Thursday - Saturday's performances. Monday through Saturdays, the show starts at 7:30pm. Sunday’s show starts at 4pm. Tickets to all shows are $20.

For more info, call 414-616-7529.