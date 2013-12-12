Mame on Main in Oconomowoc

×

Liz Norton may be best known to Milwaukee audiences as the woman who played the title character from a recent Off the Wall production of Kiss of the Spider Woman . This week, Norton takes on another iconic role as she stars as Mame Dennis in Theatre on Main's production of the beloved musical Mame. Norton made quite an impression in the Off the Wall show--not an easy thing to do considering it rather involves appearing onstage and living up to a legendary persona with little time to establish a connection with the audience. Conisdering how well she managed that in the intimate space of the Off the Wall Theatre, it stands to reason that she'll do a really good job in the title role here as well.

And through the magic of YouTube, we have this sampling of Liz "Mary Beth Tell" Norton onstage singing not too long ago:

Should make for an interesting Auntie Mame to close out 2013.

Theatre on Main's production of Mame runs December 13th - 21st on 25 South Main Street on Oconomowoc. For ticket reservations, call 262-560-0564 or visit Brown Paper Tickets.com