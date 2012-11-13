The Man Onstage Doesn't Actually Need to Be There: One Man Star Wars Trilogy

×

With its recent acquisitions of Marvel and Lucasfilm, Disney has bought up a fair amount of my childhood. And for those of us who probably spent an inordinate amount of time thinking about blasters and light sabers and things, there's yet another tribute to that coming to town this weekend. Canadian Actor Charles Ross brings his One Man Star Wars Trilogy to the Marcus Center this week. There's really no question that you've probably got better things to do than see this show, but there might be some sort of morbid curiosity about one guy doing the entire movie trilogy in a single show . . . but you might be able to save yourself some money and a couple of hours if you watch the six minute clip below . . .

The inherent appeal of a show like this isn't necessarily the show itself, though. The show's appeal may have parallels to the popularity of a show like Spamalot . That particular musical ends up having an audience populated with people who laugh at the jokes before the punchlines are delivered. When there's a fan-base involved, people will spend good money to be in an audience with a group of other people who have the same kind of fanatical interest. People aren't going to see Charles Ross to see Charles Ross . . . they're going to see The One Man Star Wars Trilogy to be part of a group of people seeing The One Man Star Wars Trilogy. In a way, they don't actually need Ross there for what he's doing . . . he's facilitating the experience. In a way, he's not actually performing.

Of course, this is all just speculation. I've never actually been to one of these things, but if the above video is any indicator, I don't really need to go to this thing. But there WILL be people going to this thing. And they will have a good time.

If this is you, you've probably already got tickets. If not, the show runs November 16th and 17th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit the Marcus Center online.