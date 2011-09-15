Manners and Mrs. Mannerly

After an undoubtedly successful opening for the Rep with the Jeffrey Hatcher comedy Ten Chimneys the playwright's work makes its second appearance on a Milwaukee stage next month as In Tandem Theatre presents its staging of Mrs. Mannerly--a reasonably autobiographical show Hatcher wrote about taking a class in etiquette as a kid growing-up in Ohio in 1967.
A two-person show in a space as intimate as In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre is a really fun prospect if the right people are involved. In Tandem seems to have found the right people. Playing the role of Jeffrey Hatcher will be local actor Tom Bruno. A seasoned actor, Bruno has also done a great deal of academic work teaching at Cardinal Stritch, Carroll College and Marquette among others. He's now working as a camera coach and public speaking coach . . . he's got kind of a charming presence that should work really, really well with Hatcher's distinctly precise style of dialogue.
Playing the title role here is Debra Babich, who has also worked locally with Next Act-- and First Stage among others. Here she plays a teacher with impeccable expectations. No student has gotten a perfect score from her in 34 years--I always remember her having kind of a warm stage presence. It should be interesting to see her pick up something decidedly colder here.
In Tandem co-foundeer Chris Flieller directs what should be a really, really fun trip to the theatre.
In Tandem's production of Mrs. Mannerly runs October 7 - 23rd. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.