Manners and Mrs. Mannerly

After an undoubtedly successful opening for the Rep with the Jeffrey Hatcher comedy Ten Chimneys the playwright's work makes its second appearance on a Milwaukee stage next month as In Tandem Theatre presents its staging of Mrs. Mannerly--a reasonably autobiographical show Hatcher wrote about taking a class in etiquette as a kid growing-up in Ohio in 1967.

A two-person show in a space as intimate as In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre is a really fun prospect if the right people are involved. In Tandem seems to have found the right people. Playing the role of Jeffrey Hatcher will be local actor Tom Bruno. A seasoned actor, Bruno has also done a great deal of academic work teaching at Cardinal Stritch, Carroll College and Marquette among others. He's now working as a camera coach and public speaking coach . . . he's got kind of a charming presence that should work really, really well with Hatcher's distinctly precise style of dialogue.

Playing the title role here is Debra Babich, who has also worked locally with Next Act-- and First Stage among others. Here she plays a teacher with impeccable expectations. No student has gotten a perfect score from her in 34 years--I always remember her having kind of a warm stage presence. It should be interesting to see her pick up something decidedly colder here.

In Tandem co-foundeer Chris Flieller directs what should be a really, really fun trip to the theatre.

In Tandem's production of Mrs. Mannerly runs October 7 - 23rd. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.