Marcus Center Brings the Simple Joys of ‘Mamma Mia!’

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts looks to keep spirits high in the new year with today’s mega-hit musical Mamma Mia!.The North American touring production of the ABBA-infused romance comes to Milwaukee for a one-week engagement Jan. 4-9.

Aside from the music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! distinguishes itself from other big-budget musicals by downplaying the risk factor. Most contemporary musicals are glossy and sedate, but typically they try to add enough edge to stand out. Mamma Mia!,on the other hand,seems to have found great success by deliberately avoidingany risks. Without challenging anyone, it ends up speaking to just about everyone. The formula has worked: Since its debut on London’s West End in 1999, the simple romantic plot has played to huge audiences the world over.

Chloe Tucker stars as Sophie Sheridan, a young woman about to get married. Sophie would like to have her father walk her down the aisle, but she’s never known her fatherand thus begins her journey to find him. Tucker, at 20 years old, was born nearly a decade after ABBA cut its final album, but she is a perfect fit to play the heroine in this touring production. Not only is Tucker the same age as the character she’s playing, but her background also has parallels with Sophie.

In real life, Tucker’s biological father wasn’t around, and at first she didn’t attempt to relate to her stepfather. In recent years, she’s come to realize that she doesn’t need to know her “real” father. But the search for love and identity that drives the central action of the musical remains vital for Tucker.

The musical may not be profound, but its popularity proves there’s a demand for pure fun. Broadway Across America’s Mamma Mia! runs Jan. 4-9 at the Marcus Center.

Theater Happenings

American Folklore Theatre brings its latest North Woods musical closer to Milwaukee this week as the Oconomowoc Arts Center hosts Guys & Does.The deer-hunting musical that sold out numerous performances during its fall 2009 debut makes its way to the stage at 641 E. Forest St. Dec. 16-19. For tickets, call 262-560-3172.