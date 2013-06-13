The Marcus Center Celebrates Flag Day

×

It's great that the Marcus Center can host classy, big performances by some of the most prestigious performing arts organizations in the state. And as strange as it is to think of the same space serving as host to big commercial touring Broadway productions, it's nice when the space can also serve as home for something meant to draw in more of a general audience as well. Tomorrow offers it a nice opportunity. Tomorrow is Flag Day.

The Marcus Center hosts a Flag Day celebration tomorrow from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm in the Peck Pavilion. The special free event features oration on the occasion by Astha Berry, State Winner of the American Legion Oratorical Contest and Dr. Ken Lee, U.S. Army Iraq Veteran and Chief V.A. Medical Center Spinal Cord Unit.