Mark Clements Interview 2 of 5: Resident Actors and Sustainable Theatre

And now, the second in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Two of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we discuss matters pertaining to the Residant Acting Company and establishing sustainable growth in the Milwaukee theatre business. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran, who sat-in on the conversation.)

In total, the audio from the interview runs something like and hour and a half, so I’ve cut it up into more manageable pieces. The podcast can be streamed here or downloaded in wav format here.