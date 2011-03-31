Mark Clements Interview 3 of 5: Defining the Rep

×

And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Three of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we discuss the role of the Rep and a rather interesting project he's initiated to commission a steady stream of new works for the stage.(That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran, who sat-in on the conversation.)

In total, the audio from the interview runs well over an hour, so I’ve cut it up into 5 more manageable pieces. The podcast can be streamed here or downloaded in wav format here.