Mark Clements Interview 4 of 5: The Current Season

And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Four of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we talk about audience reaction to the new season and Clements' creative sensibilities. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran, who sat-in on the conversation.)

In total, the audio from the interview runs well over an hour, so I'’ve cut it up into 5 more manageable pieces. The podcast can be streamed here or downloaded in wav format here.