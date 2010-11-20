Mark Salentine's Position At The Sunset Playhouse Eliminated

×

Just a couple of hours ago, I got an email from Mark Salentine—Artistic Director of the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Evidently, due to “severe financial difficulties,” the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has decided to eliminate the position of Artistic Director. This puts a talented director and actor out of a job as of December 1st.

Mark Salentine had been with the Sunset for 7.5 years as Artistic Director. They have assured him that it’s not a “performance-based decision.” Salentine had been informed of the decision Wednesday morning, but wanted to keep news of it from affecting his work on Sunset’s upcoming production of It’s A Wonderful Life. News spread as news does and now it’s no secret.

Directed by Mark Salentine, It’s A Wonderful Life will open this coming week with Salentine as artistic director. When the show closes in December, there will be no Artistic Director position. It’s a bit difficult trying to imagine the personality of the theatre without Salentine. He will be missed at Sunset shows. With any luck, this will allow him the opportunity to work more extensively on and off the stage elsewhere.

Sunset Playhouse’s It’s A Wonderful Life runs November 24th – December 19th.