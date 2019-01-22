Mark Twain Would Have Loved the Rep's 'River of Song'

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret kicked off the new year with a world premiere, Mark Twain’s River of Song, and the production turned out to be a showstopper on opening night. Literally

Shortly into the second act, performer Harvy Blank’s microphone gave out. As the production crew scrambled, a voice yelled out from the back, “Play ‘em a tune, boys.”

And the spontaneous fun really kicked in as the remaining two stellar musicians—David M. Lutken and Spiff Wiegand—kicked into high gear, playing impromptu tunes and taking requests from the audience. The seven-minute “second intermission” turned out be a very good thing indeed. The opening night audience was treated to some rarely heard gems like “Columbus Stockade Blues” and resulted in a looser, amped up energy to the musical revue.

Written by Dan Wheatman and Randal Myler (who also directed), River of Song is based on classic folk tunes and traditional spirituals and recalls life on the Mississippi River, with short stories and anecdotes as seen through the penetrating eyes and humorous writings of Mark Twain. While the book meanders along like a slow-moving current without any specific direction, the performances are first-rate, planned and otherwise.

Lutken (who performed his original Woody Guthrie show in the Stackner in 2014) is once again in top form, as an actor and musician, and this time around gets in some pretty fancy footwork. Ditto for Spiff Wiegand, who can play anything he’s handed with absolute precision, including blowing into a jug bottle while on guitar. He turns in a fine performance as Huck Finn escaping down the river with runaway slave Jim, played with great depth of emotion by Blanks.

While it certainly takes the “trip down the river” into a completely different direction, it’s a touching moment and a high point in River of Song. So, if you’re looking for an authentic showstopper, Mark Twain’s River of Song is well worth the journey.

Through March 17 at Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets call 414-224-9490 or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.