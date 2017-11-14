Marquette 'On the Verge' a Witty, Time-Traveling Fantasy

Three women from the late 19th century explore the strange wonders of “Terra Incognita” in Marquette Theatre’s production of On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning). The character-driven, science fantasy time-travel drama features a capable cast of four. Margaret Tomasiewicz exudes exuberant authority as Mary, the heart of the group of explorers. Annie Kefalas has a sharply comic wit as the intrepid Fanny from Terra Haute. Nadja Simmonds summons agile lyricism as Alex—the poet-artist explorer among them.

Playwright Eric Overmyer’s thickly verbose dialogue weaves an elaborate fabric of connection between the three as they explore the strangely anachronistic terrain of an unknown land. Michael Nicholas rounds out the cast in a variety of roles, including a ’50s greaser bridge troll, a benignly deific man name Mr. Coffee, a nightclub owner and a Yeti. (The Yeti was probably the single cleverest bit of costume design by Amelia Strahan in a show with an impressively diverse wardrobe.)

The otherworldliness of the uncharted land being explored is brought to the stage with a breathtakingly minimal approach. Scenic designer Madelyn Yee provides a white space with many lines that is reminiscent of a landscape rendered in ’80s vector computer graphics. The blank white of the set allows lighting designer Chester Loeffler-Bell to paint the various movements of the comic drama in remarkably vivid color. The visuals are simple and iconic as the trio makes its way into the increasing complexity of a land that has a strangely dramatic relationship with time. The fantasy-adventure milieu is rendered appealingly. It makes one wish for more adventures with these three explorers.

Through Nov. 19 at the Helfaer Theatre. For tickets, call 414-288-7504.