Marquette Stages LOOSE LIPS

"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duffin, Laurie Flanigan and James Kaplan’s musical Loose Lips Sink Ships pays tribute to those women who left the home to work in factories in the ’40s.

The play debuted in Door County some time ago. This fall Marquette University Theatre stages the musical tribute to a early glimpse of women’s liberation from the youth of the Greatest Generation. The musical comedy makes it to the Helfaer Theatre Sep. 24 - Oct. 4. For ticket reservations and further information, visit the show’s page on Showclix.com.