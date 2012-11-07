Marquette Theatre Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE

×

In a sense, Deborah Breevort has written about fire, poetry, pizza and time-travel. This month, the Marquette University Theatre Department forgoes such foolishness and presents a very serious drama written by Breevort. The Women of Lockerbie is the story of one woman's journey to try to find her lost son . . . lost in a terrorist attack on a n airliner of Lockerbie Scotland. Based on a true story, the drama is structured like a Greek Tragedy. The danger here is separating the brutality of contemporary terrorism and planting it onstage with t he transcendent nature of epic Greek tragedy.

It's kind of a weird dichotomy. I mean . . . are you doing justice to the power of the tragedy by placing it onstage in a heroic context or are you wiping away its brutality by turning it into the kind of art that people can distance themselves from?

The delicate nature of the subject matter is in good hands. It's being directed by Debra Krajec. The tragedy of Pan Am 103 will be brought to the stage at Marquette November 8th - 18th. For ticket reservations, call 414-288-7504 or visit Marquette Theatre online.