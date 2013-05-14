Marti Gobel as Sojourner Truth

×

Sojourner Truth led a truly fascinating life. Born a slave, she later became a free woman, an abolitionist and a suffragette. Cherished in her own lifetime, her ore than 3,000 people attended a funeral service for her in 1883.

Playwright Eric Coble's Truth: The Testimonial of Sojourner Truth tells the story of Truth's life. Uprooted Theatre presents the talented Marti Gobel in the role of Truth in a couple of different stagings of the play this June.

Sunday, June 2nd at 2pm , Gobel will be performing at the Milton House Museum on 18 South Janesville St. in Milton. A site of a stop at the Underground Railroad, The Milton House should be an interesting venue for the show.

Then on June 6th and 7th , Uprooted stages the show on St. John's on the Lake on 1840 North Prospect here in Milwaukee.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.

For more information about Uprooted, visit them online.