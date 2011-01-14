Martin Luther King, Malcom X and Hansberry-Sands

×

When civil rights legends Martin Luther King and Malcom X met on March 26th, 1964, it was a brief photo op. The minute or so that passed between the two men as kind of an interesting bit of fine print under a footnote to history. The two men didn't have any time to talk, but what if they had met and had a conversation of any depth? An extensive conversation between the two men is the basis for Jeff Stetson's The Meeting. The one-act depicting a meeting between Malcom X and Martin Luther King is being staged by African-American theatre company Hansberry-Sands at month's end.

Directed by Milwaukee theatre fixture Willie Abney, the play takes the stage of the UWM Union Ballroom January 26th and 27th. Doors open at 6:30pm. Both shows start at 7. A moderated discussion follows the play both nights. Admission is $10 at the door and free for UWM students. General admissions tickets can be purchased at UWM the day of the event.