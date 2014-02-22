Marvin's Room at Inspiration Studios

×

It's a complex family dynamic. Bessie has leukemia. She's being looking after her invalid mother and her father who was paralyzed by a stroke. Her sister shows up with her two sons hoping one of them might be a bone marrow mach for Bessie. It's a play written by a man who was drawing from his experiences during the AIDS epidemic. (He and his partner both eventually died of the disease.)

The drama makes an appearance with the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa next month.

The show itself is being staged at the newly-emerging Imagination Studios on 1500 South 73rd Street in West Allis. For more information, call 414-207-4VPW or visit the Playhouse online.