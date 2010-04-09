Marx In Soho In Milwaukee

×

As is the case with any of the more iconic figures of the 20th century, it is very difficult to imagin Karl Marx as a normal person in “real life.” The every day life of one of the more influential thinkers of the last century gets examined in Howard Zinn’s Marx In Soho.

Howard Zinn is a captivating writer and it shows in the plot of the play. The premise is a lot of fun. Marx has petitioned some afterlife council to return to the realm of the living in the interest of having his say. He wishes to be sent to Soho London. Due to some sort of bureaucratic mix-up, Marx ends up in Soho, New York. Zinn’s script is said to be a really good introduction to Marx for those unfamiliar with him and more than a bit insightful for those who are already students of his work. That sort of thing is always tricky, but there’s no doubt Zinn is a good enough writer to pull it off.

The show comes to Milwaukee courtesy of actor Jerry Levy, who has been traveling with the show for quite some time. Three of Levy’s four Wisconsin performances next week will be taking place here in Milwaukee.

Thursday, April 15th

At 11:30 am at MATC’s Dowtown Campus, Levy will be performing at Stormer Hall in the Technical Building, 1101 N. 6th St. The performance is free and open to the public.

Then, for thos unable to make it to the mid-day performance, Levy will be performing the show at 7pm at UWM's Curtin Hall (room 175.) This performance is also free.

Friday, April 16th

Levy will be doing a performance of Marx In Soho to benefit Peace ActionWisconsin at the Friends Meeting House, 3224 N. Gordon Place. Tickets are $10 for the general public. $5 for students. The show starts at 7:30pm.