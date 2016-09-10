Mary Poppins Auditions in Racine

I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming December’s production of Mary Poppins. The classic musical made famous by Julie Andrews in celluloid in 1964 is likely to be made famous for a whole new generation by Emily Blunt in digital 3D Imax in a couple of years. What both performance lacks and the other is going to lack is that true third dimension that makes live theater so much more fresh. This month Racine Theatre Guild is looking for an actress crazy enough to think that she can carry off a rendering of the beloved character live onstage. The perfect musical nanny is out there somewhere. Racine Theatre Guild hopes to find her in just a couple of weeks.

From the official announcement:

“ To audition, come prepared with a song to sing, sheet music in hand. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings and unaccompanied singing are not permitted. In addition to singing, auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and dancing in a group. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the Guild’s box office. All roles are open.”

Auditions take place at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church on 2000 W. 6th St. in Racine. They are being booked into specific time slots. On Saturday, Sep. 24, appointments are available hourly from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, Sep. 25, audition times are 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 262-633-4218.