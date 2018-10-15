'Mary Poppins' Continues to Delight at Sunset Playhouse

× Expand Photo Credit: George Katsekes Jr.

“Practically perfect in every way.” When audiences hear that, we know exactly who that means: the wise, magical nanny who flies in on an umbrella and charms her way into the hearts of all she meets.

It’s also an accurate description of the excellent production now charming audiences at the Sunset Playhouse. And just in case you think you’re too big for your britches to see Mary Poppins, think again. There were plenty of “big kids” in the audience without little ones in tow. And they’re all the wiser—and delighted—for it.

Director Nate C. Adams has done incredible work with the talented, multi-faceted 36-member cast, taking the recent Broadway musical adaptation and making it work beautifully in the Sunset space, pulling off some technical marvels in the meantime. Mary Poppins does fly! And very well indeed, based on the squeals of delight from all the children at the recent Sunday matinee.

We all know the story of Mary and those rascally Banks children, Jane and Michael, their stern aloof father George, fretting mother, Winifred, and the wonderful assortment of characters like Bert the chimney sweep. The recent adaptation includes some new songs and characters along with many familiar tunes from the beloved Julie Andrews/Dick Van Dyke film classic. There’s Miss Andrew, George Banks’ nanny who ends up terrorizing the family. Back comes Mary to the rescue.

There are so many good performances and dance numbers throughout the performance that it’s a challenge to list them all here. But Brianna Rose Lipor recreates Mary Poppins beautifully, from her soaring vocals to her detailed recreation the Mary we know and love. Eric Welsh is a delight to watch, start to finish, as Bert and he showcases much of the fancy footwork by choreographer Ashley Patin, especially in the chimney sweep rooftop dance-off, “Step In Time.” Brant Allen (Mr. Banks), Carrie A. Gray (Mrs. Banks) Ella Rose Kleefisch (Jane) and Casey Westphal (Michael) impress individually as well as a family unit in need of some Mary Poppins intervention.

One of the show’s added numbers sums up the fun in seeing this production of Mary Poppins. “Anything can Happen” and does, especially when that very special nanny flies in. That’s when the real fun begins.

Through Nov. 4 at Sunset Playhouse, 790 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets call 262-782-4430 or visit www.SunsetPlayhouse.com