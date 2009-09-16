‘Mary’s Wedding’ Provides Drama at Next Act Theatre

×

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Mary’s Wedding, Stephen Massicotte’sdrama about love, loss and war early in the 20th century. Georgina McKee starsas Mary, a pretty British girl who falls in love with a farm boy named Charlie(Braden Moran) after the two find themselves in a barn during a thunderstorm.

The romance plays out in furtive moments between twoyoung lovers who are eventually separated by an ocean as Charlie leaves toserve in World War I. It’s also a story that plays out as a nonlinear dream byMary on the evening before her wedding to another man. Director Ed Morgan doesan excellent job of keeping the story and its emotions cohesive.

The set is sparse. Producing Artistic Director DavidCecsarini, also serving as sound designer, provides effective, spare soundeffects as necessary. Moran renders a sympathetic portrait of a strong man offew words. In the wrong hands, Charlie could come across as a lovable,two-dimensional dolt. But Moran’s portrayal provides depth and gives Charlie anengaging sweetness. McKee brings substantial charm to the stage as well. Mary’spersonality isn’t fully realized in the script, as she is arguably more definedby her affection for Charlie than anything else, but being the person dreamingthe story, she’s vital as both a character and the environment where the storyis taking place. With careful subtlety, McKee interacts with the dreamlikesubstance of the story’s emotional center, playing both Mary and Charlie’s sergeantin the war.

Next Act’s production of Mary’s Wedding runs through Oct. 11 at the Off-Broadway Theatre.