Masque, Murder, Mystery

It’s not murder incorporated. It is a company, though: The Murder Mystery Co. The group stages murders for people to enjoy. Naturally the murders don’t actually happen. (That’s what makes it theater.) The company gets hired to do a number of different shows for private parties over the course of a year. This summer they’re doing one that’s open to the general public as they present Midnight at the Masquerade. It’s a masquerade ball at the fictitious Billionaire Club. Guests are entrenched in the action as a masked murderer is on the loose amidst a sea of other masks at the masquerade. Could be a fascinating thing to get lost in.

The next public show takes place on Jul. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Astor Hotel. For more information, visit The Murder Mystery Co. Milwaukee online.