Matt Zembrowski Swings With Bing

It's not like there isn't a whole lot going on at the end of the year . . . and there are even a few openings to carry things through the last few weeks of 2012, but it is interesting to note that Bing Crosby will be making it to Waukesha Civic Theatre for New Years. In a fashion, anyway. Piano/stage talent Matt Zembrowski brings a tribute to Bing Crosby's radio specials as he portrays the crooner in Swingin' With Bing! Zembrowski is a fun musical talent onstage. This is really an excellent opportunity to have a reason to drive out to a nice, little suburban town and catch a classy little show at the end of the year.