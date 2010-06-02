McGivern: An America Fiesta In Sheboygan

×

I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem like nice people. That being said, the very, very Christian wedding service made me feel a bit uncomfortable and I came to the striking realization . . . that the idea of the modern traditional marriage actually offends me. Do I think it should be illegal? No. What two people and a large group of others do in the privacy of their own church is between them and their god . . . it’s just a bit odd being a part of it. And, though I personally am quite happy and married, I can understand why hetero couples would want to forgo the idea of marriage until everyone can get involved regardless of sexual orientation. It’s a bit unsettling being part of an institution that’s so exclusive in this country right now.

Steve Tomlinson explored some of the complexities of “non-traditional” marriage and opening it to everyone in his one-man play American Fiesta. This past season, a production of the show starring John McGivern took the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. Directed by Jenny Wanasek, the play featured McGivern in character as a man who loves Fiestaware—a man who is going to talk to his parents about the man who he is going to marry. It’s a very intricate and complicated story very effectively brought to the stage by McGivern. Those who didn’t have a chance to see the show this past season have another opportunity as McGivern brings it to Sheboygan to perform at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center June 15th – 19th.

John McGivern in Steve Tomlinson’s American Fiesta runs June 15 – 19 at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan. Tickets are $24. For more information, call 920-458-6144 or visit the JMKAC online.