McGivern Hosts Non-Profit Fundraiser

Cancer is brutal. There’s really no telling what someone’s going to need when they get diagnosed. A universal threat doesn’t hit everybody the same way, which is why it’s nice to know that an organization like Chix For A Cause is out there. Founded a decade ago, the non-profit gives one-time gifts to those who are diagnosed with cancer. Gifts are tailored to those in need. As the website states, “ They may include a one-time monetary gift, a mortgage/rent payment, a utility payment, gas cards, a computer, a night out or a weekend away, cleaning services, resource connections, prayer shawls, and/or emotional support.