McGivern and Madden at Upcoming Renaissance Fundraiser

Earlier today, Renaissance Theaterworks sent out a press release announcing some of what to expect for its upcoming fundraiserSalon Soiree. Starting at 6pm on May 3rd at the Skylight Bar in the Broadway Theatre Complex, Reniassance will be presenting a classy, little fundraiser hosted by John McGivern. The affable McGivern is set to appear in Renaissance's production of American Fiesta, which will be somewhere near the middle of its run at the time of the soiree.

The show will also feature Colleen Madden performing excerpts from her unforgettable performance of Pamela Gien's The Syringa Tree. Madden, who seemed to effortlessly play multiple roles in Renaissance's production of the drama some time ago, returns for the fundraiser.

The fundraiser runs from 6pm-9pm.

Those interested in further information should conatact Lisa at: 414-273-0800 x202 or lrasmussen@r-t-w.com.