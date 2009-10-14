McGivern, Tarjan Light Up ‘Bunk Bed Brothers’

×

Two adult brothers return to their well-preservedchildhood bedroom in Pat Hazell and Matt Goldman’s Bunk Bed Brothers at the Marcus Center for the PerformingArts. The dialogue has the light comic pop one might expect from twoplaywrights who have written for television, but what really makes the showworth seeing is Hazell’s direction. Hazell places a great deal of trust in thecomic instincts of lead actors John McGivern and Christopher Tarjan. Theactors’ inventive work manages to keep things entertaining, even when thematerial they’re working with comes perilously close to being unfunny.

Bunk Bed Brothers continues through Nov. 15 at the Marcus Center.