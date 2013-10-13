Meet Off the Wall's Divine Sister

Charles Busch--author of Die Mommie Die! and Psycho Beach Party also wrote a piece called The Divine Sister. Is it a departure for the man largely know for writing campy tributes to Hollywood? Um . . . no. (Not at all really.) Here Busch is paying tribute to Women Of Habit as they are presented in Hollywood films like The Song of Bernadette, The Bells of St. Mary’s, and The Singing Nun and so on in the distinctly campy tradition that he's become known for.

Just in time for Halloween, Off the Wall opens its production of The Divine Sister late this October with a really nice cast.

Mark Hagen plays Mother Superior--a woman determined to build a new home for a Pittsburgh convent. Hagen is a brilliant actor who did an exceptional job in a production of Torch Song Trilogy some time ago. He's no stranger to Charles Busch's work either have appeared in a production of Die Mommie Die! with Off the Wall not too long ago. A great performer whether comic or serious. This one should be a fun opportunity to see him do comedy.

I still think of Jocelyn Ridgely as Poona from a memorable production with the late Bialystock and Bloom Theatre Company years ago. Here she's playing a very imposing visiting nun from Germany. Ridgely has a great talent for comedy and it should be a lot of fun to see the diminutive actress be comically . . German . . .

Heather Reynolds has frequented the intimate stage of the Off the Wall theatre in the past. Here she's playing a harsh New York nun. Should be a interesting contrast to an actress with what is a very pleasant stage presence.

The cast also includes Brianna Borouchoff and Barb Zaferos and Jeremy Welter, who also directs the show.

Off the Wall's production of The Divine Sister runs October 24th through November 3rd at OTW's space on 127 East Wells Street. For more information, call 414-484-8874 or visit Off The Wall online.