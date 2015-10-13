A Meeting of Great Minds

× Expand Photo by Laura Heise

It is a question as old as time, as infinite as the universe: Does God exist? In Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session , we don’t get an answer. But we do gain a better understanding of its two sparring protagonists, psychiatrist Sigmund Freud and theologian/philosopher C.S. Lewis.

St. Germain based this imaginary meeting on an actual Harvard seminar, “A Question of God” by Armand M. Nicholi Jr. The production asks us to consider this very question amid a vast galaxy of ideas swirling within the combined vast intellect of these two historical figures.

It is the eve of World War II, and in Freud’s London study (he recently escaped the Nazis), the 83-year-old Jewish refugee and the 40-year-old World War I veteran (Lewis) meet and spar, bond and ultimately find a way to connect on a very human level given their very different belief systems.

In this collaboration between Acacia Theatre and Morning Star Productions, Director Elaine Wyler has staged a compelling production in 70 minutes with excellent performances by David Sapiro as Freud, the man of science, and Simon Jon Provan as Lewis, the man of faith.

“Objects are safer than people,” quips Lewis, to which Freud smoothly retorts, “I’ve always preferred the dead to the living.” And yet, Freud would die weeks later, despite his all-too-human will to live, while Lewis would go on have a profound effect on the world through his writings and public speaking.

The two actors give stellar performances with their individual portrayals: Sapiro superbly transforms himself as the elderly Freud, with his measured speech, stiff gait and, in particular, his difficulty in speaking given his advanced oral cancer. Provan is his energetic visual counterpart, full of passionate, unbridled youth with a focused energy that would later rally and inspire millions of Britons through national broadcasts of hope and faith and “with God’s help.”

They are both a fascinating and complex study: to watch, to listen to and to learn from. And in this “last session,” we are all the wiser for it.

Through Oct. 25 at Eastbrook Church, 5835 N. Green Bay Ave. Note: Additional dates may be added. For tickets, call 414-744-5995 or visit acaciatheatre.com.