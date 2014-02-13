Megan McGhee Storytelling Workshop

×

Ex Fabula's Executive Director Megan McGhee leads a biographical storytelling workshop at the end of the month. As state in the announcement, the hands-on workshop will cover these topics:

"•Finding your story: Why storytelling is important and powerful and how to select a great story to tell

•Crafting your story: How to structure your story for maximum impact

•Telling your story: Tips to practice before you take the stage"

McGhee knows what she's talking about. In addition to extensive work with Ex Fabula, she's also a part of Broadminded--one of the most established sketch comedy groups in town. Broadminded would not have been around for as long as it has without ample creative communication…and that's exactly what goes into the best storytelling, so this could be a very, very interesting workshop.

The workshop runs from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, February 22nd. Tickets to the workshop are $60, with discounts for those with a deeper commitment to the Ex Fabula storytelling series. For more information, visit Ex Fabula on Sqaureup.com