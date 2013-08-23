Memories Auditions

Memories Dinner Theatre will be looking to cast for its new season at the beginning of September. The Port Washington dinner theatre will be holding auditions for its coming season on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:30 pm until 9pm. Callbacks, if necessary, would be held on Wednesday, September 4th from 6:30 until 8pm.

From the Facebook event listing:

" We will be casting for the following shows and roles:

The Love List"- comedy

Performance dates Nov 1-10, 2013:

Casting 1 male age 50-55

"Christmas Belles"- comedy

Performance dates Dec. 6-15, 2013

Casting for:

6 females 40- 60

3 males 40’s

1 female 20’s

1 male 20’s

"Swing Dance"- comedy

Performance dates Feb. 7-16, 2014

Casting for:

2 men ages 50 -70

2 women ages 50-70

"Getting Sara Married"- comedy

Performance dates March 7-16, 2014

Casting for:

3 females 2@30-40 1@ 50-60

3 males 30-40 (1 nonspeaking)

"Showtime at 1st Baptist"- comedy

Performance dates April 4-13, 2014

Casting for:

6 women

Memories strongly encourages all interested actors and actresses to audition, regardless of the age and physical descriptions of the characters, as flexibility within casting is always an option. If there are any concerns or questions, please contact Memories at 262-284-6850 or via email to heather@memoriesballroom.com "