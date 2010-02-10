Memories’ Cast Tries to Rescue ‘Baggage’

×

Memories Dinner Theaterbegins 2010 with the Midwest premiere of SamBobrick’s Baggage. The title has morethan one meaning, referring not only to a mix-up of luggage at the airport, butalso the emotional impediments we tend to carry through life.

For Bobrick, who offeredthe hysterically funny Murder atthe Howard Johnson’s, Baggage disappoints. Oh, the storyadvanced all right. But to visually compensate for the script’s near-total lackof movement, director James Iaquinta has his cast of four almost constantly onthe moveone might even say in perpetual movementin the leading lady'sapartment. It doesn't work. Further, for the first time in a Bobrick play, thefourth wall is ignored; all four actors speak to the audience as if inconfidence with a best friend, moving the leaden plot along.

For someone who wrotecomedy for the Smothers Brothers, Paul Lynde and “The Andy Griffith Show,”Bobrick’s effort ceases to catch real comedic fire. A final irritation: bodymikes and canned sound, making it just like watching TV, only inthree-dimension. This intimate house surely doesn't require it.

Iaquinta's casting,however, is excellent. Milwaukee's favorite gal with the winning figures(Wisconsin Lottery's “Money Game” TV show), Lori Minetti, Memories’ regularleading man, Luke Kraemer, and the two comic reliefs, Rex Sikes and especiallyLynn Klemm, turn on the talent to make the evening as rich as the buffetdinner, which respects vegetarian needs along with Memories' renowned broastedchicken.

Baggage will beperformed Feb. 12-14 at Memories.