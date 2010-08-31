Memories Looking For Actors

Memories Dinner Theatre of Port Washington sent out a press release recently announcing auditions for the first two shows of its five-show season. Which includes a vintage comedy and a premiere production of a family-based holiday show. Here’s a look:

The Last Of The Red Hot Lovers

The 1969 comedy about a middle-aged guy who attempts adultery three timesfailing at every turn. It came at a strange time for Simonsomewhere between the successful comedy Plaza Suite and the lesser-known drama The Gingerbread Lady. A well-known, light-hearted sitcom piece. Classic Neil Simon. October 29th- November 7th

My Gift To You

A new, untested holiday comedy with music written by Memories’ Rolland Roebuck. The Burkle family explores the nature of holiday gift giving. December 10th – 19th.

Memories is quite specific about the talent it’s looking for here it is directly from the press release:

“One boy aged 13 to 16, two men ages 30 to 50, and two men ages 50 to 70; one girl aged 7 to 10, one girl aged 10 to 14, one girl aged 15 to 16, five women ages 20 to 40, and three women ages 30 to 50.”

Auditions will be held at 6:30 pm September 13th and 14th at 1077 Lake Drive in the Town of Port Washington. Actors may call 262-284-6850 with questions.