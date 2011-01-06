Memories, Murder and Dinner Theatre

×

Alchemist Theatre’s next October horror show keeps rolling around the shady corners of my mind. A horror drama that covers the entire building at Alchemist’s address is a respectably ambitious project. Those interested in something similarly immersive and interactive a little bit sooner than next October need look no further than Port Washington next week.

Memories Dinner Theatre will be hosting a project by the Wisconsin Actor’s Ensemble next week. Eileen Moushey’s Audition For Murder is an interactive murder mystery WAE is staging for dinner theatre. A group of actors show-up to audition to be extras in a film. Naturally, the group, “find themselves cast in the middle of a horrific scene that suddenly turns very, very deadly.”

Audition For Murder is part of a 30-script catalogue of shows written by Ohio-based playwright Eileen Moushey. A twenty-year veteran of interactive drama, Moushey’s other works include All My Murders, Murder at the Company Party, Murder in 3-D, Murder, Medium-Rare, Murder By Magic, Win, Lose Or Die! and Séance At (Your Location.)

For those interested in getting a feel for the style and pacing of the show, a review script of Audition is available from Murders By Moushey online. Okay, so it doesn’t exactly read like Dashiell Hammett, but it looks like a fun murder show in Port Washington for those in the right frame of mind.

Wisconsin Actors Ensemble’s production of Audition For Murder runs January 14th and 15th at Memories Dinner Theatre on 1077 Lake Drive in Port Washington. Both shows start at 7:45pm. Tickets for dinner and the show are $25 and can be purchased online at Ticketleap.

