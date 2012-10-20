Memphis in Milwaukee

×

Probably one of the most significant success stories over the course of the past 100 years or so, Rock And Roll music was born in the south and blasted all over the world thanks to an early form of the internet known as radio. Invisible airwaves crackle with life . . . that sort of thing. Remember? Do you remember lying in bed with the covers pulled up over your head? and so on . . . the cliches simply will not stop.

And as stance as it may be to think of what future generations may think of radio, that early era of rock 'n' roll . . . when its earliest forms were still thought of as being "race music," was promoted to people all over the country by DJ's who liked what they heard. Broadway has done with this era what Broadway loves doing with anything . . . it's turned it into a musical. That musical--Memphis is coming to the Marcus Center. Set in the 1950s, the show ha been referred to in promo copy as "a rollicking new musical" that is a "non-stop ball of energy."

The show comes to the Marcus Center early next year on January 3 - 8. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, though, which I guess is why I mention it now. That and it's not often that I have legitimate reason to quote bands like Rush and the Ramones in a single blog.

For more information about the show, visit its website.

For tickets, call the Marcus Center Box Office at 414-273-7206. Tickets go on sale at noon tomorrow.