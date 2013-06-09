Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus: The Monologue

×

John Gray did an amazing job of confirming everyone's stereotypes about men and women in his fun-fun pop "psychology" book Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus . The book has met with way more success than it has deserved over the years . . . and now it's being used as the title for a monologue by Peter Story. Some will be familiar with Story from his NPR and the Moth Radio Hour. His story of how he and his wife won a dream vacation was evidently quite popular.

Story's show Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus: LIVE! (soon to be followed I'm sure by Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus: The Musical! and Men are From Mars, Women Are From Venus: On Ice! ) Makes it to the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall on June 27th (that's a Thursday) at 7:30 pm. For ticket reservations, call the Marcus Center at 414-273-7206.